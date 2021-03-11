Public issues resolved at Jan Manch

Tribune Reporters

Mandi, May 1

In the Jan Manch programme of the state government, 44 and 65 grievances were raised in Mandi, and Lahul and Spiti, respectively, on Sunday.

The state Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur heard the complaints and demands of 10 gram panchayats at Government Senior Secondary School, Randhara, in Sadar assembly constituency of Mandi district.

The issues were resolved at the spot. A health camp was organised in which more than 150 people were examined. In the tribal district, Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda presided over the Jan Manch organised at Udaipur. Most of the grievances were resolved on the spot.

Officials of different departments were directed by the ministers, Govind Singh Thakur and Ram Lal Markanda, to resolve the issues of people on priority in both the districts.

Hamirpur: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rajinder Garg said 41 grievances were received at the Jan Manch programme held at Jalari village in the Nadaun constituency on Sunday, while health check-up of 142 persons was done on the spot.

Nurpur: During the 26th Jan Manch programme at Dhameta in Fatehpur, Kangra district, on Sunday, 73 cases were received of these 60 problems were addressed on the spot and remaining were forwarded to the departments concerned.

Una: As many as 110 complaints and grievances were received at the Jan Manch programme organised at Dulehar village of the Haroli Assembly segment, most of which were settled on the spot, while the remaining were referred to concerned departments for disposal within a fortnight.