Public libraries to reopen today

All public libraries will be reopened from February 1 with 50 per cent seating capacity or a maximum of 100 persons at a given time. The decision has been taken to facilitate the readers preparing for competitive exams. All readers and staff would have to follow the standard Covid protocol while using the library. If the SPOs are not followed, the orders would be withdrawn.

Session on green building design

A virtual session on green building design was organised by the Department of Civil Engineering, Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT). The event aimed to create awareness on sustainability and environment as a part of Harit Prem Bharat Mahotsav, celebrated each year from January 23-29 by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The session was chaired by Tanmay Gupta, chairman, JUIT student chapter of IGBC. Amith MC, Associate Counseller, IGBC, discussed the importance of green building and net zero emission. The use of glass as green building material was elaborated upon by Col Sailesh Pathak, co-chair, IGBC, Chandigarh chapter. A question-answer session was also held and more than 300 participants attended the event.

Arrange heaters in classrooms: ABVP

The ABVP, Government College, Sanjauli, submitted a memorandum to the principal demanding heaters in classrooms. The ABVP also urged the principal to sort out the technical issues being faced by students seeking transfer from the college. If these issues were not sorted out soon, they would launch a protest, the student body said.