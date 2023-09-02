Public library opened in Hatkoti

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 1

A public library has been opened in Hatkoti near Rohru. Kaushal Mungta, a member of the Zila Parishad from Saraswati Nagar, inaugurated the library, which has a seating capacity of over 50.

Mungta said it was the first public library in the area and should prove to be of immense help to schoolchildren and youth of the area. “The library will help the youth, especially those from poor families. We will ensure that more libraries are opened wherever possible in the area,” he said.

