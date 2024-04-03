Public ready to hold Congress accountable, says Kangana Ranaut

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 2

BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Kangana Ranaut said that public was ready to hold Congress accountable in this Lok Sabha election for its poor mentality. “A Congress leader has given proof of what kind of thinking Congress has towards the daughter of Mandi,” she remarked.

Targeting the Congress, especially senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Kangana said that those talking about setting the country on fire were unaware of the mood of the people across the country. India needs PM ‘Modi’s guarantee’, not the rule of one family.

The Bollywood actress was today speaking during the election campaign in Darang and Balh Assembly constituencies of Mandi district. Addressing a public meeting at Shivabdar, Kangana said, “I have joined politics with the spirit of public service. Surprisingly, Congress leaders are calling me an outsider.” Targeting the Rahul Gandhi, she said why their leader contested elections from distant Wayanad instead of his home parliamentary constituency.

“Today, if the BJP is giving opportunities to new people in politics, why Congressmen are scared. Now is the time to do away with nepotism and choose new people so that they can serve people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving respect to women like passing Matri Shakti Vandan Bill,” she said.

“The Prime Minister serves the people of the country by calling himself pradhan sevak. In the same way, I have come to serve the people of Mandi parliamentary constituency and will work as a jan sevak. I will have an office in Mandi and like a government employee, I will serve the people of Mandi,” she said.

“In a country where they were no public facilities, crores of toilets were built. By introducing Ayushman Bharat scheme, people were provided free medical treatment facility,” she added.

