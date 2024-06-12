Public toilet facility inaugurated in Rampur

Our Correspondent

Rampur, June 11

A new toilet facility was inaugurated and dedicated to the public by the Rampur Municipal Council at Ward No. 3 in Chaudhary Adda yesterday. The event was attended by Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) Project Head Manoj Kumar, municipal councillors, officials and the Sulabh International management, which will be responsible for the facility’s maintenance.

The Rampur Municipal Council, along with the NJHPS project and the NHAI, built the facility at Chaudhary Adda, where thousands of people board and alight buses daily.

The project was initiated by Ward No. 3 councillor Priti Kashyap. The NHAI provided land, while a budget of Rs 34 lakh was sanctioned for the project by the NJHPS.

Priti Kashyap expressed her gratitude to the departments for their support.

Senior Manager Brijraj Upadhyay, municipal councillors Visheshwar Lal, Ashwani Negi, Pradeep, Govind Ram and Girish Gautam, Executive Officer Varun Sharma, SDO Anil Gautam, JE Rajesh Sharma and Sulabh International managers were present during the inauguration ceremony.