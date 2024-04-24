Public toilet in poor condition

A public toilet has been in a poor condition at the Sanyard ward of Mandi Municipal Corporation for a long time. Due to this, the general public cannot use the washroom. The Mandi MC authorities should renovate this toilet so that locals and tourists can use it. It would prove to be a huge convenience for the commuters as well. Rajesh Kumar, Mandi

Damaged bridge

THE bridge constructed over the Mahadev Khud on the Nalagarh-Swarghat road has been damaged, and is on the verge of collapsing. Due to this, commuters are facing huge inconvenience. This has disrupted traffic movement here and people have no choice but to use an alternative road. The government should repair this bridge on priority. Krishan Lal, Nalagarh

Malfunctioning streetlights

STREETLIGHTS in many areas of Shimla have been malfunctioning. Due to this, people are facing problems while walking to their homes at night. There is always a fear of getting injured or being attacked by animals due to the non-functional streetlights. The MC should either install new streetlights or repair the existing ones at the earliest for the safety of the pedestrians in the area. Madan, Shimla

