Public toilets at Pandoh non-functional

Public toilets at Pandoh on the Manali-Leh highway in Mandi district have been non-functional for the past some months, which is causing inconvenience to the locals and commuters. The Pandoh gram panchayat should ensure that these public toilets are made functional at the earliest. Rajesh Kumar, Mandi

Monkey menace a big problem

Tourist season is on and like every year monkey menace persists in the city. The government claims that it has been taking measures to improve tourist footfall but the monkey menace continues to be a big irritant. The authorities concerned should find a permanent solution so that the tourists are not put to any inconvenience in the city.

Suresh Kumar, Shimla

Dog menace persists,

Irks residents in Kasumpti the Municipal Corporation has failed to counter dog menace as pack of dogs can be seen at public places in Kasumpti area causing people a lot of harassment. The dogs bark, chase and bite people in the area. The authorities concerned should take notice of the problem and take necessary measures to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Mandeep Thakur, Shimla

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Leh #Manali #Mandi