Public toilets shut as water supply disrupted in Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Public toilets shut as water supply disrupted
Public toilets were shut in several parts of Shimla, including the Mall Road and The Ridge, due to unavailability of water. As a result, locals and the tourists had to face a lot of inconvenience on Monday. The authorities concerned should come up with a back-up plan to keep the public toilets functioning in case the water supply is disrupted. — Lalit, Shimla
Teaching posts lying vacant at govt school
Several teaching posts at Government Senior Secondary School, Peeran, in Kasumpti are lying vacant. Posts of a some subjects haven't been filled for almost a year, affecting the studies of students. The Education Department should immediately fill up the vacant posts. — Roshan, Kasumpti
Allow Green card after 7 pm
HRTC Green Card is not valid after 7 pm in the government buses. Many people in the private sector work even after 5 pm and return home late in the evening. They are not able to benefit from the facility during the return journey. The HRTC should allow the use of the card even after 7 pm. — Amit, Shimla
