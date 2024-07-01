Pujarli villagers up in arms over illegal dumping by pvt company

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 30

The dumping of debris on the Kaithlighat-Shimla four-lane road has led villagers to be up in arms against the private company handling the project. Locals have accused the company of illegal dumping and have asked the government to ban the dumping of debris in the Shyamali khud. They expressed their apprehension that the debris would flow in the khud and damage the fields downstream in the monsoon.

Debris dumped along Shyamali khud in Shimla. TRIBUNE PHOTO

The villagers have also demanded the government to assess the damage caused to the land and crops due to the four-lane project and provide compensation to them.

They have also urged the government to direct the company, SP Singla Company, to remove the debris that had already been dumped.

A delegation of residents of Pujarli village under the leadership of Himachal Kisan Sabha submitted a memorandum to Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shimla (Rural) Kavita Thakur and apprised her of the problems being faced by the residents.

The villagers have also demanded the government to assess the damage caused to the land and crops due to the four-lane project and provide compensation to them. Besides, villagers demanded the government to construct retaining walls or channelise the Shyamali khud. They sought the restoration of the links roads and pathways that have been damaged or destroyed due to the construction work of the 4-lane project and alternative routes for villagers whose land had been acquired for the project. They also asked the authorities to address the issue of soil dumping in Bhallwan village.

