Pulse polio drive begins in Kinnaur

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, April 7

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma today launched a two-day pulse polio campaign for children below the age of five in the district at Regional Hospital, Reckong Peo.

On this occasion, the DC said under the pulse polio campaign, a target had been set to administer polio vaccine to 4,600 children below the age of five in the district, for which 101 booths have been established in the entire district. Apart from this, Chaura and the main bus stands of the district have been identified where the children traveling in buses will be immunised.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sonam Negi provided detailed information about the campaign to locals present on the occasion. The CMO said along with the pulse polio campaign, World Health Day is also being celebrated today and people were made aware of different health problems and ways to deal with them.

On this occasion, Sub-Divisional Officer Dr Major Shashank Gupta, Dr Kaviraj, Dr Anvesha, Hem Lata, Sharda Negi and other health workers were present.

