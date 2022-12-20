Pulse polio drive from next month

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 19

In the polio immunisation drive starting next month, the infants will be administered a booster dose of Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine (IPV) in the state. “In addition to Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), children are given two doses of IPV. This time, however, they will be given the booster dose of IPV as well,” said a health department.

“The first IPV dose is given one and half month after birth and the second after three and a half months. The booster dose will be given when the child completes nine months, further strengthening the child’s immunity against polio” he added.

He said the third dose had been included in the schedule following the directions of the government. “A few polio cases have been reported in some neighbouring countries. So the booster dose has been included as an additional safeguard,” he said.