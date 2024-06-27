Punjab buses to stop at Nahan ISBT

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 26

Punjab Roadways buses, passing through Sirmaur, will no longer bypass Nahan via the Dosarka (Shakti Nagar) route, located 3 kilometres from Nahan. Instead, these buses will now pass through the Nahan ISBT both while entering and exiting the town. This directive comes after the Punjab Roadways officials addressed a complaint of a Nahan resident.

Acting on the complaint, the Directorate of Punjab Roadways and Punbus has issued instructions to buses operating on these routes. The orders mandate that buses on routes such as Chandigarh-Dehradun, Haridwar, Paonta Sahib via Kala Amb, Nahan, must adhere to the designated path, ensuring they stop at the Nahan ISBT. Complaints regarding non-compliance will result in stringent action. A copy of the order has also been sent to the complainant.

Nahan Regional Transport Officer confirmed the official route for buses travelling to other states through Sirmaur included Nahan, while acknowledging the argument of drivers and conductors about traffic congestion in Nahan causing delays.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Punjab Roadways #Sirmaur