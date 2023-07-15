Punjab CM’s remark childish: Chauhan

Shimla, July 14

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan has termed the outburst of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over water flowing from Himachal into his state as “childish and irresponsible”. The minister was reacting to a video in which Mann is seen ridiculing Himachal for imposing a cess on water being used for generating electricity.

“Himachal says it will impose a cess on water, but why it is releasing water now. Why isn’t it asking for 7.19 per cent share now,” Mann is heard saying in the video.

Chauhan said Mann’s statement was unfortunate, especially at a time when both states were dealing with a disaster. “If there has been heavy rainfall, how is Himachal responsible for it? And why should Himachal give up its rights? It’s unfortunate and irresponsible on the part of the Punjab Chief Minister to make such a statement,” he said.

Chauhan also rejected the statement of PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh that illegal mining was responsible for massive damage caused. “I don’t agree with it. Illegal mining may be happening at a few places, but destruction was caused even at places where there’s no mining,” he said.

