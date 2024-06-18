Punjab man dies in Khajjiar mishap

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 17

A tourist from Punjab was killed in a car accident at Rai Da Nala, 2 km from Khajjiar, on the Dalhousie-Khajjiar road on Sunday evening.

On receiving information about the incident, locals and a rescue team from Khajjiar police post reached the spot.

The police said the deceased identified as Raman Kumar, a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab, was visiting Dalhousie and Khajjiar with his family, including his wife, son, daughter, niece and father-in-law, in a private car.

After visiting Dalhousie, the family was going towards Khajjiar. Due to the weekend, a large number of tourist vehicles was going from Dalhousie to Khajjiar. Two km before Khajjiar, the family’s vehicle got stuck in a traffic jam.

Five of its occupants decided to walk towards Khajjiar, leaving Raman Kumar behind to drive the car once the jam cleared.

Driving towards Khajjiar after a while, Kumar lost control over the vehicle. The car veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

The locals and some tourists, who witnessed the accident, informed the Khajjiar police post.

Kumar was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident, said Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav.

He said the body had been handed over to the family after conducting autopsy.

