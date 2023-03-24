Punjab MP: Khalsa sect was founded for social welfare

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 23

The Khalsa sect was founded for social welfare and communal harmony by Guru Nanak Dev, said Harjit Singh Grewal, Punjab MP and BJP leader.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Sapt-Sindhu Kshetr and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chintan ke Vayavharik Prayog’ organised by Itihas Shodh Sansathan under the aegis of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chair of Central University, Dharamsala, at Neri near here today.

Grewal said, “The Khalsa sect was founded for the protection of religion and country. It only spreads love, peace and harmony in the society.”

He said like Guru Nanak, Deen Dayal Upadhyay also tried to help the last person in queue. He said the BJP government in the Centre was also trying to promote similar ideology in the country so that the downtrodden people could be benefitted.