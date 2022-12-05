Punjab stops Shanan project maintenance

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, December 4

The British-era Shanan hydropower project at Jogindernagar, 40 km from here, is a shambles due to the apathy of the Punjab Government. The 99-year lease of the project executed between Joginder Sen, Raja of Mandi state, and Col BC Batty, a British representative in 1925, will expire in 2024, after which it will be handed over to the Himachal Government.

After the reorganisation of the states in 1966, the Shanan powerhouse was given to Punjab by the Centre as the lease agreement was yet to expire that time. Since it will no more be a property of Punjab after 2024, the Punjab Government has stopped the maintenance of powerhouses, buildings, the ropeway trolley service and other equipment.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur recently called on Union Power Minister in New Delhi and requested him to issue directions to the Punjab Government to maintain the powerhouse as usual and hand it over to the Himachal Government in a good condition in 2024.

The 110-mw Shanan powerhouse is one of the oldest in the country, which used to feed the undivided Punjab, Lahore, and Delhi before Independence. Its marvellous setting has made it a world tourist resort than a mere powerhouse. Thousands of tourists from across the world visit Barot to enjoy the ride of haulage way trucks and trolleys up to Barot.

The powerhouse was constructed against the backdrop of dense deodar forests with a four-stage haulage rail network starting from Jogindernagar up to Barot, a cup-shaped village on the banks of the Uhl. The tailwater of the river is being used by the state government for another two power projects.

The British had also laid a small gauge rail line between Pathankot and Jogindernagar to transport heavy machinery to the Shanan complex. A ropeway trolley was also constructed.