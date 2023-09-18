Punjab taxi operators protest over recent imposition of taxes at Parwanoo border

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 18

Protesting the recent imposition of taxes on the tempo travellers by the state transport department, a large number of transporters from Punjab, on Monday, held a dharna at the Parwanoo inter-state barrier.

Up in arms under the banner of Azad Taxi Union, the transporters said it was unfair to levy Rs 5,000 per day along with a cess of 220 per day on their 13, 17 and 23-seater tempo travellers at par with the Volvo buses plying from other states in Himachal.

“If the Volvo buses were plying as state carriage then the officials of the state transport department should look into their operations and not punish the tempo travellers by levying similar taxes on them” they argued.

The protesting transporters warned that if their demands were not met and the new tax notification issued on July 24 was not rolled back, they would lay siege to the state’s borders in the coming days.

The transporters argued that they were already paying central taxes and it was unfair to levy double taxation on them.

Despite taking up the issue with the principal secretary transport at Shimla nothing discernible has been done to roll back the tax as assured, they added.

They accused the state government for considering them at par with 50-seater Volvo buses and levying similar tax on them.

The transporters said the state government should clarify whether their July 24 notification would remain enforced or the central notification issued on August 4 on taxation.

