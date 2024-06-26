Punjab tourist booked

Kullu, June 25
The police registered a case against a tourist from Punjab for allegedly brandishing a pistol and threatening a local private bus driver during a traffic jam in the Manikaran valley of Kullu district today.
According to the information, a private bus was going towards Manikaran and the driver asked the car driver coming from the opposite direction to move the car a little back during a traffic jam so that the bus could pass through the road. The police said that the driver of the car Jitender Singh of Bokhal Budh Lamsa village at Punjab started abusing the bus driver and drew a pistol and threatened him. Kullu Additional SP Sanjeev Chauhan said that a case had been registered and an investigation was underway.
