Punjab tourist’s murder at Bhagsunag condemned

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, March 27

Hoteliers, taxi operators, shopkeepers and eminent personalities here have condemned the death of tourist from Punjab following a clash at Bhagsunag last week.

A joint meeting of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Dharamsala, Taxi Union, McLeodganj; Beopar Mandal, McLodganj; Beopar Mandal, Bhagsunag; Adventure and Tour Operator Association, Dharamsala, shopkeepers and eminent personalities of the area was held on Tuesday.

Hotel association president Ashwani Bamba said, “Tourists, especially those coming from the neighbouring states, are the backbone of Dharamsala’s economy. It’s our duty to extend due courtesies and cooperation to the visitors. Under no circumstances, we should resort to assault and violence. It’s our duty to isolate such elements and create an atmosphere where the tourists feel safe and secure.”

Taxi Union president Ashok said there were many taxi operators from outside on whom the union had no control. “They are often found engaging in quarrelsome behaviour with the tourists. At times, hundreds of taxis are parked at Bhagsunag’s small tourist parking, leaving no space for the tourist vehicles and it leads to heated arguments.”

It was unanimously decided that only 15-20 taxis would be allowed to park at the Bhagsunag car parking.

Adventure Association president Akash Nehria demanded a police post in the area, besides installation of CCTV cameras at Bhagsunag.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #McLeodganj