Pupils across state to be educated about AIDS

Shimla, June 19

The Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society conducted an orientation meeting today for all deputy directors of the Education Department. The meeting was presided over by project director Rajiv Kumar. He said the primary objective of the meeting was to educate students about HIV/AIDS through the Education Department as having comprehensive knowledge about the illness would enable the youth and children to lead healthy and happy lives.

“Keeping in view the high percentage of HIV infections among the youth in the state, the state AIDS Control Society is implementing large-scale awareness initiatives. Under the ‘Adult Education Programme’, the committee has introduced an 18-hour course in 1,997 schools. This course provides detailed, age-appropriate information about HIV to students studying in classes IX to XII,” he said. He noted that 3,994 teachers had been trained through district Education Training Institutes. He also directed all Deputy Directors to create a year-long plan for awareness programmes about HIV.

