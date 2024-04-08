 Pupils caught in crossfire as SPU admn, govt trade barbs : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Pupils caught in crossfire as SPU admn, govt trade barbs

Pupils caught in crossfire as SPU admn, govt trade barbs

1st, 2nd year exams in 46 colleges under SPU, which usually start in March, postponed to mid-May

Pupils caught in crossfire as SPU admn, govt trade barbs


Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 7

The examinations of students studying in graduate courses in first and second years in 46 colleges of the state, which fall under the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, have been delayed till mid-May.

As a result, the future of thousands of students studying in these colleges remains at stake.

The examinations of these classes had already started in other colleges of the state, which are under the jurisdiction of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, in March.

Generally, examinations of these courses start in colleges across the state during March and conclude in April.

The “political rivalry” between the state government and the university administration seems to be costing the college students.

The students alleged that both the state government and the university administration were responsible for the delay and were playing with their futures.

The SPU administration has been accusing the state government of ignoring the interests of university.

SPU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Anupama Singh said: “Despite repeated requests, the state government is paying no heed to fill up the vacant posts in this university to ensure its proper functioning. Due to the staff crunch, this university is struggling to execute its administrative work efficiently. As a result, the future of thousands of students is in the dark due to apathy of state government.”

Talking to The Tribune, the Pro-VC said, “SPU, Mandi, is a victim of utter neglect by the state government. Currently, work is being affected due to the acute shortage of staff and resources. SPU conducted the examinations of JOA (IT). However, the state government did not grant permission to the university to declare the results of the examinations. With over 100 vacant posts, the university is running with only 26 teachers and 59 officers and non-teaching employees. The employees of the examination branch of the university are working under immense pressure.”

“Four huge buildings have been built, which are lying unused because permissions have not been given to start new courses. Meetings of the Executive Council and the Finance Committee are not being held due to political hatred,” she added.

“The state government is giving step-motherly treatment to SPU, Mandi. On one hand, the meetings of the Executive Council and Finance Committee of HPU, Shimla, are being held and appointments are being approved. While, on the other hand, the government is not giving permission to fill the vacant posts at SPU, Mandi, and regular meetings of SPU’s Executive Council and Finance Committee are not being held. Due to this, many works of the university have come to a halt. SPU has to run its operations with an annual budget of only Rs 10 crore. The annual budget of HPU, however, is more than Rs 150 crore,” she said.

Singh said due to the shortage of staff, examinations had been delayed and now would be conducted from mid-May.

Government Vallabh College, Mandi, Principal Surina Sharma expressed serious concern over the issue of delay in examinations, stating that it directly impacted the future of students.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, without naming the Pro- Vice Chancellor, said the official sitting on the top chair of SPU administration was running the agenda of a particular party.

The university administration should ensure coordination with the state government, he added.

He said, “The state government is releasing funds of SPU from time to time. I will look into the matter of examinations and why they have been delayed by the university administration.” It may be pertinent to note that Anupama Singh was in the running for a BJP Lok Sabha ticket from Mandi. However, she was not given the party ticket.

‘Step-motherly treatment’

The govt is giving step-motherly treatment to SPU. On one hand, the meetings of the Executive Council and Finance Committee of HPU, Shimla, are being held, and appointments are being approved. While, on the other hand, the govt is not giving permission to fill the vacant posts in the SPU, Mandi, and regular meetings of SPU’s Executive Council and Finance Committee are not being held. Due to this, many works of the university have come to a halt. SPU has to run its operations with an annual budget of only Rs 10 crore. The annual budget of HPU, however, is over Rs 150 crore. — Anupama Singh,Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Sardar Patel University (Mandi)

‘Funds released on time’

  • Education Minister Rohit Thakur, without naming the Pro- Vice-Chancellor, said the official sitting on the top chair of SPU administration was running the agenda of a particular party.
  • The university administration should ensure coordination with the state government, he added.
  • He said: “The state government is releasing funds of SPU from time to time. I will look into the matter of examinations and why it has been delayed by the university administration.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Must make Mandi a tough contest for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi to Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders

2
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

3
Delhi

Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; 3 held

4
Himachal

BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma lodges police complaint against Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

5
Delhi

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

6
World

Israel-Hamas War enters 7th month; anti-government protesters demand PM Netanyahu's resignation, early election

7
Punjab

AAP’s ‘mass fast’: Democracy that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
India

ED uses fridge, smart TV as evidence in money-laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

9
Himachal

Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged

10
Lifestyle

Netflix unveils first look of Fardeen Khan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series Heeramandi

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Modi in WB

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB

Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada

South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea

South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea

Says their satellites would boost their abilities to monitor...

‘Kharge’s 370 barb shows tukde-tukde mentality of Congress’

Kharge’s 370 barb shows tukde-tukde mentality of Congress: Narendra Modi

AAP holds nationwide ‘mass fast’ to protest Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP holds nationwide ‘mass fast’ to protest Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest


Cities

View All

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

SAD leaders, workers discuss poll strategy

55 days to go, campaigning yet to pick up pace in Amritsar district

NCW member, CJM meet victim paraded ‘naked’ in Tarn Taran

Fire Safety Part - IV: Govt-managed market offices sans firefighting arrangements

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Open House: What steps should PGI take to ensure compliance with fire safety protocol, protection of patients?

Chandigarh launches portal to curb interstate liquor smuggling

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

BJP seeks President’s rule in Delhi

BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate pledges multi-speciality hospital

Election Commission under scrutiny over ‘inaction’ in AAP complaints against BJP

Congress manifesto promises major changes for Persons with Disabilities

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Farmers take out tractor march

Kapurthala RCF eves emerge hockey champs

Snatchers on the prowl, target two

16 booked for duping residents on pretext of sending them abroad

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

AAP leaders fast against Kejri’s arrest

Elderly man booked for violating 4-yr-old

Gangster Newton, 24 accomplices attack youth’s kin

Man’s body found near factory

Preneet shown black flags at Patran

BJP Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur shown black flags at Patran

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast

Shubhkaran’s death: Farmers protest ‘inaction’