Pupils caught in crossfire as SPU admn, govt trade barbs

Mandi, April 7

The examinations of students studying in graduate courses in first and second years in 46 colleges of the state, which fall under the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, have been delayed till mid-May.

As a result, the future of thousands of students studying in these colleges remains at stake.

The examinations of these classes had already started in other colleges of the state, which are under the jurisdiction of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, in March.

Generally, examinations of these courses start in colleges across the state during March and conclude in April.

The “political rivalry” between the state government and the university administration seems to be costing the college students.

The students alleged that both the state government and the university administration were responsible for the delay and were playing with their futures.

The SPU administration has been accusing the state government of ignoring the interests of university.

SPU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Anupama Singh said: “Despite repeated requests, the state government is paying no heed to fill up the vacant posts in this university to ensure its proper functioning. Due to the staff crunch, this university is struggling to execute its administrative work efficiently. As a result, the future of thousands of students is in the dark due to apathy of state government.”

Talking to The Tribune, the Pro-VC said, “SPU, Mandi, is a victim of utter neglect by the state government. Currently, work is being affected due to the acute shortage of staff and resources. SPU conducted the examinations of JOA (IT). However, the state government did not grant permission to the university to declare the results of the examinations. With over 100 vacant posts, the university is running with only 26 teachers and 59 officers and non-teaching employees. The employees of the examination branch of the university are working under immense pressure.”

“Four huge buildings have been built, which are lying unused because permissions have not been given to start new courses. Meetings of the Executive Council and the Finance Committee are not being held due to political hatred,” she added.

“The state government is giving step-motherly treatment to SPU, Mandi. On one hand, the meetings of the Executive Council and Finance Committee of HPU, Shimla, are being held and appointments are being approved. While, on the other hand, the government is not giving permission to fill the vacant posts at SPU, Mandi, and regular meetings of SPU’s Executive Council and Finance Committee are not being held. Due to this, many works of the university have come to a halt. SPU has to run its operations with an annual budget of only Rs 10 crore. The annual budget of HPU, however, is more than Rs 150 crore,” she said.

Singh said due to the shortage of staff, examinations had been delayed and now would be conducted from mid-May.

Government Vallabh College, Mandi, Principal Surina Sharma expressed serious concern over the issue of delay in examinations, stating that it directly impacted the future of students.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, without naming the Pro- Vice Chancellor, said the official sitting on the top chair of SPU administration was running the agenda of a particular party.

The university administration should ensure coordination with the state government, he added.

He said, “The state government is releasing funds of SPU from time to time. I will look into the matter of examinations and why they have been delayed by the university administration.” It may be pertinent to note that Anupama Singh was in the running for a BJP Lok Sabha ticket from Mandi. However, she was not given the party ticket.

