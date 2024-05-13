Pupils ditch private institutions as Indora govt school gets facelift

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 12

Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Basantpur, in the mand area of the Indora Assembly constituency in Kangra district, witnessed a new wave of infrastructure development and facility modernisation in the last two years. The change can be attributed to the joint efforts of the school administration and the school management committee (SMC).

As a result of the revamp, parents who had enrolled their kids in private schools are turning to the government school this academic session.

Seventy students have shifted from private schools to the Basantpur school this academic year, with most of the students taking admissions in elementary classes.

Enquiries made by The Tribune revealed that after receiving the “Excellent School” status and funds to the tune of Rs 44 lakh by the Education Department in 2022, the school administration developed the academic infrastructure of the school, equipping it with modern facilities. School principal Ratneshwar Salaria, who joined the school in May 2022, told The Tribune that after giving the infrastructure of the school a facelift, he and SMC president Vinod Kumar approached parents who had enrolled their kids in private schools, motivating them to get them enrolled in the GSSS this academic session.

“After interacting with them, we happened to know that in the absence of proper transport facilities in the mand area, parents preferred private schools as these schools provided transport facilities. We engaged a private transporter for ferrying students to our school. The transporter settled charges with the parents,” said Salaria.

As per information, after getting the “Excellent School” title, the school was equipped with five virtual Wi- Fi classrooms, two modernised Information & Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories, a robotic laboratory, a mathematics park, herb garden, open air gym, water cooler and indoor table tennis court. The school administration is working to invite guest lecturers for the benefit of the students.

Additionally, 36 CCTV cameras, new washrooms and a sports room are now part of the school’s infrastructure.

A large playground, spanning 16 kanals, has been proposed by the school administration at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.

Sources said the school administration and the SMC had set an example of indomitable will for the holistic development of students, setting a precedent in imparting quality education.

