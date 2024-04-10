Pupils learn all things flora

Nurpur, April 9
The Department of Biological Sciences, Government Arya Degree College, Nurpur, organised a workshop-cum-educational excursion for students at the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Centre (RHRTC), Jachh, near here on Tuesday.
Under the guidance of RHRTC Associate Director and Head Dr Vipan Guleria, the students were provided information about various horticulture activities — such as plant nurseries, grafting, polyhouse, vermicomposting, forestry, floriculture.
The RHRTC scientists talked about the cultivation, uses and benefits of medicinal plants as well as tropical and sub-tropical fruit plants like mango, litchi, citrus, amla and ber. The students also learned the method of preparing vermicompost and visited polyhouses at the RHRTC to observe flowering, fruit and forestry plants and vegetables.
Dr Renu Kapoor provided information about the soil testing laboratory, talking about the various types of nutrients found in different types of soil.
She also talked about the uses of instruments like flame photometer, spectrophotometer, distillation apparatus and atomic absorption spectrophotometer.
She said with the help of these instruments various nutrients found in the soil — such as potassium, sulphur and phosphorus — could be examined.
She also explained the usefulness of high-density cultivation, easy cultivation, and cost-effectiveness to the students. Students shared their feedback about the workshop, which they found to be very enjoyable and informative. The students were accompanied by Professor Diljit Singh and Rakesh Kumar of the Department of Biological Sciences.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested
The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...
Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP
Tihar Jail had cited security reasons