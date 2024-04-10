Pupils learn all things flora

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 9

The Department of Biological Sciences, Government Arya Degree College, Nurpur, organised a workshop-cum-educational excursion for students at the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Centre (RHRTC), Jachh, near here on Tuesday.

Under the guidance of RHRTC Associate Director and Head Dr Vipan Guleria, the students were provided information about various horticulture activities — such as plant nurseries, grafting, polyhouse, vermicomposting, forestry, floriculture.

The RHRTC scientists talked about the cultivation, uses and benefits of medicinal plants as well as tropical and sub-tropical fruit plants like mango, litchi, citrus, amla and ber. The students also learned the method of preparing vermicompost and visited polyhouses at the RHRTC to observe flowering, fruit and forestry plants and vegetables.

Dr Renu Kapoor provided information about the soil testing laboratory, talking about the various types of nutrients found in different types of soil.

She also talked about the uses of instruments like flame photometer, spectrophotometer, distillation apparatus and atomic absorption spectrophotometer.

She said with the help of these instruments various nutrients found in the soil — such as potassium, sulphur and phosphorus — could be examined.

She also explained the usefulness of high-density cultivation, easy cultivation, and cost-effectiveness to the students. Students shared their feedback about the workshop, which they found to be very enjoyable and informative. The students were accompanied by Professor Diljit Singh and Rakesh Kumar of the Department of Biological Sciences.

