Pupils taught asanas, breathing techniques

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 20

Gurukul International School here celebrated International Yoga Day with great

enthusiasm, marking the occasion with a series of engaging and enlightening activities aimed at promoting physical and mental wellbeing among students and the staff.

The celebration commenced early in the morning with a special assembly where principal Luckhvinder Arora addressed the gathering, emphasising the significance of yoga in maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Arora highlighted the theme for this year’s International Yoga Day — Yoga for Wellness — and encouraged everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily routines. Students demonstrated their yoga skills in a well-coordinated performance. The yoga session was led by instructors Sagar and Ambika, who guided students through a series of yoga asanas, breathing exercises and meditation techniques. The atmosphere was serene and focused as participants moved through the exercises with precision and grace.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan