Pupils taught asanas, breathing techniques

Solan, June 20
Gurukul International School here celebrated International Yoga Day with great
enthusiasm, marking the occasion with a series of engaging and enlightening activities aimed at promoting physical and mental wellbeing among students and the staff.
The celebration commenced early in the morning with a special assembly where principal Luckhvinder Arora addressed the gathering, emphasising the significance of yoga in maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle.
Arora highlighted the theme for this year’s International Yoga Day — Yoga for Wellness — and encouraged everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily routines. Students demonstrated their yoga skills in a well-coordinated performance. The yoga session was led by instructors Sagar and Ambika, who guided students through a series of yoga asanas, breathing exercises and meditation techniques. The atmosphere was serene and focused as participants moved through the exercises with precision and grace.
