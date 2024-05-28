Purchase of pattal-making machines under cloud

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 27

The purchase of pattal-making machines for women self-help groups in one of the blocks of Kangra district is under cloud. The Block Development Officer (BDO) concerned had purchased these machines at a very high cost without following proper rules and procedures, resulting in a huge loss to the state exchequer.

The Kangra Deputy Commissioner had released funds to the BDO concerned for the purchase of machines for self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, sponsored by the Central Government. As per the government notification, eight self-help groups are headed by one village organisation (VO) and the state government grants assistance of Rs 5 lakh per VO to facilitate the purchase of pattal and carry bag making machines, etc. There are six to eight VOs in one block and the government has sanctioned Rs 30 lakh for the purchases.

However, the BDO purchased these machines without calling tenders and taking self-groups and village organisations into confidence. The market price of one branded pattal-making machine is Rs 80,000, but the BDO purchased the same for Rs 1 lakh and above. The BDO did not follow the guidelines and purchased the machines from a local vender who is neither a manufacturer nor a dealer for such machines. The firm also has no rate contract with the Centre or state government.

A senior officer of the Rural Development Department, when contacted by The Tribune, admitted that government or semi-government departments were bound to make purchases of the material above the prescribed limit of Rs 25,000 after calling necessary tenders and quotations, which are to be published in newspapers. He said the BDO had a limited role in making such purchases and he should have taken the self-help groups into confidence or constituted a committee with the approval of the Deputy Commissioner concerned for making such huge purchases.

“If it is true then I will request the Kangra DC to verify the facts and investigate the matter, send a report to the state government for necessary action against the said officer,” he added.

