Pushpender Verma: It’s ‘honest govt’ vs mining mafia this bypoll

Hamirpur, June 18

The contest this time is between a honest government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the mining mafia, said Pushpender Verma, Congress candidate for the Hamirpur Assembly byelection, here today.

Verma, while addressing a booth-level workers’ meeting, said that the people of the constituency had elected an Independent candidate as their MLA and the Chief Minister had assured him of all help for development but he betrayed the voters and joined the BJP.

He said that it was surprising that being an Independent MLA why he (Ashish Sharma) resigned from the Vidhan Sabha. If he had to resign, why he was fighting the byelection now.

Verma said the Congress government would complete its five-year term under the leadership of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and he would bring development to not only to the constituency but to the district and the state. Verma claimed that by joining the BJP how would Ashish Sharma bring development to the constituency.

Verma said that the BJP candidate was saying that he was ignored but the Chief Minister had sanctioned about Rs 400 crore for development projects in the district, including over Rs 100 crore for the Hamirpur Assembly segment.

He said that every Congress worker and leader should work collectively to strengthen the hands of the Chief Minister. The message should be loud and clear to the BJP leaders that Hamirpur would support the Chief Minister wholeheartedly.

