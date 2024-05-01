Putting pine needles on your table could reduce forest fires

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, April 30

A presentation was held here, which was attended by the ambassador of Denmark, Freddy Svane, along with other environmental advocates. It was followed by a pine needle picking drive.

The event was in continuation of the Global Sustainability Discussion and Awards, 2024, on April 23, in New Delhi. Held at the Red Fort, the event united global leaders for World Earth Day.

Noted author Bharat Joshi, TV actor and UN awardee Karanveer Bohra, actress and restaurateur Simple Kaul, cricketer Atul Wassan, and author and noted climatepreneur Abhinav Talwar participated in the event.

It is pertinent to mention here that every year Himalayan regions witness widespread forest fires, which cause mass scale carbon emissions and depletion of flora and fauna. Himalayan Pines, a company that uses natural material to produce sustainable products, is contributing to the fight against forest fires.

Its parent company, Vasshin Composites, is an environmental engineering firm which undertakes the crucial task of handpicking pine needles from the sub-Shivalik forest regions to mitigate the risk of wildfires.

They repurpose these pine needles in a patented process to create a range of sustainable, plastic-free yet durable tableware, hygiene and other products. These products lead not only to displacement of plastic, but also reduce carbon footprint.

Abhinav Talwar, founder of Vasshin Composites, told The Tribune: “We at Himalayan Pine are proud to present our products, which could be a pioneering step towards preserving our sub-Shivalik forests. Our focus is to combat plastic use on a daily basis. Himalayan Forest fires are an environmental concern having multi-faceted repercussions not just limited to greenhouse gas emissions, but a massive loss of biodiversity as well.”

Talwar thanked the guests who participated in solidarity against forest fires, recognising that a bio-economy is possible around Himalayan pine needles.

