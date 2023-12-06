PVC Day celebrated at Gorkha Training Centre

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 5

Param Vir Chakra (PVC) Day was celebrated at 14 Gorkha Training Centre, Subathu, today for commemorating the martyrdom of Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria, PVC (posthumous).

Captain Gurbachan had attained martyrdom on December 5, 1961, as part of a task force of 3/1 Gorkha Rifles. He was ordered to clear a road block wherein his team neutralised 40 rebels as part of the UN Peace Keeping Force in Congo. He is the first and only PVC awardee in UN Mission till date.

Lt Gen AK Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Southern Command, laid wreath at War Memorial, 14 Gorkha Training Centre, on this solemn occasion. He also exhorted all ranks to live up to the highest standards and traditions of Gorkhas and the Indian Army.

In a separate function held by the cantonment board, a road was named after Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria, PVC as “Paramveer Marg” which was inaugurated by Naik Gopal Singh Thapa (Retd), 3/1 Gorkha Rifles, member of the Gallant Force of Capt GS Salaria, PVC (posthumous).

