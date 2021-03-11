Pvt drivers seek quota in HRTC recruitment

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 16

Over 100 private buses came to a screeching halt in Shimla today, casing a lot of inconvenience to commuters, especially schoolchildren and office-goers. The private bus drivers and conductors union went on a day’s strike to reiterate their demands, which mainly include 50 per cent quota in Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s (HRTC) recruitment. “We have years of experience, so the government should fix at least 50 per cent quota for us in HRTC recruitment,” said Union’s secretary Akhil Gupta.

HRTC employees Joint Coordination Committee has also backed their demand. “HRTC will get experienced drivers and conductors if quota is offered to the drivers and conductors of private buses. Also, the government should make some policy to provide better working conditions,” said joint coordination committee secretary Khemendra Gupta. The other demands of the union include issuance of I-card by the Department of Transport and rest rooms, etc.

