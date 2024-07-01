Pvt varsity students nabbed with drugs

Solan, June 30
The Special Detection team of the Solan Police seized a cache of contraband from the rented accommodation of two youths at Rampur village near Dharampur on Saturday evening. Both are students of a private university near Solan. The team raided their room on a tip-off and recovered 129 gram cannabis, 54 gram opium and more than six gram heroin. The two youth — Sahil (19), a resident of Jogindernagar and Nishant Rana (21) of Sarkaghat — are students of MM University and have been arrested.
A case under Sections 18,20,21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychtropic Substances Act has been registered against them. They were produced before a court on Sunday. Their past criminal antecedents were also being probed, said SP Solan Gaurav Singh.
Cases of university students being involved in drug peddling were increasingly coming to fore in Solan. Students residing on rent were found to be the main culprits as they lacked any parental surveillance.
