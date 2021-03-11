PWD asked to restart road construction

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 29

Villagers of Trembli panchayat of Jogindernagar subdivision, Mandi, have demanded the state Public Works Department (PWD) to restart the construction of the Galu-Chaghed-Bangota road, which passes through the village, and complete it at the earliest.

They villagers lamented that due to apathy of the PWD, the contractor, allotted the tender, was paying no heed to the project. A stretch of around 800 meter of the road, which would connect the village, was yet to be constructed, they added.

Rakesh Rana of Trembli said, “The link road is the lifeline of villagers in the region. We have been waiting desperately for its completion. For the past one month, the contractor has paused the construction work of the road. We have raised the matter with Jogindernagar MLA Prakash Rana, but to no avail.”