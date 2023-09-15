PWD labourers begin fast at Kaza, seek muster roll

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 14

Around 120 labourers of the Public Works Department (PWD) started an indefinite chain fast at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district today in protest against the closure of their muster roll since January 31 this year.

Tanzin Hozer, president of the PWD Labourers Union at Kaza, said, “As many as 120 labourers of the PWD started a chain fast at Kaza on Thursday to pressure the department authorities to restore their muster roll. We have been working for the department for the past three years and have rendered our services till May this year. At May end, the department authorities asked us not to come on duty anymore because our muster roll was closed on January 31. The department authorities kept us in the dark because they closed our muster roll on January 31 but informed us on May 31.”

He said, “The closure of the muster roll affects our seniority for regularisation of our jobs in the near future. So, we requested the PWD authorities at Kaza as well as Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to resolve the issue at the earliest so that we can join duty.”

