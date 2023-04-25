PWD Minister participates in ‘Chintan Shivir’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

PWD and Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh participated in the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ held at Imphal, Manipur. Sports ministers from various states and UTs participated in the event, which was addressed by PM Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

Vikramaditya said youth had the most important role to play in the development of any country, so it was important to channelize their energy in the right direction.

He said youth can play an important role in checking the global warming process. He spoke about youth welfare schemes being implemented by the state government.

“Concrete efforts are being made to strengthen the infrastructure for the development of sports in the state,” he said.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion.