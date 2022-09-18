PWD told to ensure upkeep of all roads leading to Mandi

Mandi, September 17
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today reviewed the preparedness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the district on September 24. He presided over a meeting with officers and directed them to ensure foolproof arrangements to make the event a success.
He directed Public Works Department (PWD) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to ensure proper maintenance of roads leading to Mandi city, besides making elaborate arrangements for parking for buses and other vehicles.
The Chief Minister said that smooth and uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic must be ensured. He added that the road from Kangnidhar to Mandi city should be beautified. He directed the Jal Shakti Department to ensure uninterrupted water supply.
Thakur also directed the Mandi Municipal Corporation to launch a special cleanliness campaign in the city, before and after the rally. MLA Jawahar Thakur, officers of the PWD, Jal Shakti Department, Municipal Corporation, NHAI, Health and other departments attended the meeting. He inaugurated a blood donation camp and extended birthday wishes to the PM on the behalf of the people of the state.
CM thanks Modi, Shah for Rs 200 cr interim aid
- Shimla: The CM on Saturday thanked PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for releasing an interim assistance of Rs 200 crore to HP under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).
- He said in view of huge losses due to natural calamities in the monsoon, the state had requested the Centre to provide the special relief
- He said the Union Government had earlier accepted their special request and released Rs 191.9 crore as second instalment on August 29.
- Due to the early release of the instalment, relief works were expedited in the state, he added. TNS
