PWD urged to complete work on Gaduhi-Kas road

Mandi, May 26
Residents of Gaduhi, Bhaura and Kas villages have urged the Public Works Department (PWD) at Jogindernagar in the district to complete the Gaduhi-Bhaura-Kas road project at the earliest.
They alleged that this road got damaged near Kas village last year due to a landslide but had not been restored to date.
Kushal Bhardwaj, a Zila Parishad member, said, “Some locals were posing hindrance in the opening of this road. They were claiming their property right on this land, which was damaged in the landslide incident.”
“Many villagers had given their land voluntarily for this project to avail better transportation facility,” he added.
PWD XEN Jai Pal Naik said, “Demarcation of land is being done to check the claim of residents opposing the road construction. As soon as it is completed, the PWD will take the next step to undertake and complete the project.”
