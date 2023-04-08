Quake-resistant buildings needed in Chamba: Deputy Commissioner DC Rana

Chamba, April 7
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said plans for relief and rescue operations during natural disasters should be prepared by learning from the past incidents.
He said this while speaking at a seminar organised at the local Bachat Bhavan to commemorate the 118th anniversary of the Kangra earthquake that occurred in 1905.
Rana spoke about the significant loss of life and property during the 1905 earthquake. He also stressed the need for the construction of buildings equipped with earthquake-resistant technology. He urged people to comply with the parameters set by the Town and Country Planning Department.
