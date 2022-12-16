Question mark over status of Nurpur police district

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 15

There is uncertainty over the status of newly-created police district of Nurpur and a subdivision in the Rakkar area of the Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituency after the Congress government decided to review all Cabinet decisions made by the previous BJP government after April this year. The previous government had also decided to open a block-level office in Palampur and some other areas of the district.

The BJP government had issued a notification in August this year for the creation of Nurpur in Kangra as a police district and an SP-rank officer is posted there. It was created as a new police district on the demand of Rakesh Pathania, former forest minister, who represented the Nurpur Assembly constituency. The justification of this decision was that since area was close of Pakistan border, more police surveillance was required here.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had also announced the establishment of new subdivision in Rakkar area in Kangra district, which was represented by Bikram Thakur.

Moreover, many decisions pertaining to upgradation of schools, colleges and hospitals done or announced by the previous BJP government in Kangra district will also be reviewed by the new Congress government.

The AICC secretary and Congress MLA from Nagrota Bagwan, RS Bali, in a press statement issued here today justified the government decision to review the announcements and decisions taken by previous government in the last six months of its stint in power.

Bali said most of the announcements and decisions taken by the previous BJP government in the last six months were aimed at getting political mileage. Due to their policies, the state was already reeling under the financial burden of about Rs 75,000 crore.

The current government has put the decisions on hold as it will assess viability and need of new government offices and other decisions taken by the previous government. In case the new government finds that the decisions are in the benefit of people, it can allow them to be implemented.

The BJP spokesperson for Kangra parliamentary constituency, Sanjay Sharma, said that rolling back decisions of the previous government was a retrograde step. It would hamper and delay various developmental projects in Kangra district and hit the development of the area.

