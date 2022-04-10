Question papers leaked in three colleges: Report

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, April 9

The question papers of the first and second year undergraduate courses were leaked in three colleges, one degree and two Sanskrit colleges, in Shimla and Solan districts. The sealed question papers were opened to be shown as sample papers to students, stated a report, submitted by a three-member inquiry committee constituted by the officiating Vice-Chancellor of the HPU Prof SP Bansal.

The committee has been asked to identify any lapse on the part of other colleges and action will be initiated against the guilty, said the VC. He added that the papers were opened despite written directions to preserve these.

“Following the question paper leak, the first and second year examinations will be re-scheduled and are likely to be held in the first week of May. The question papers will be reset and printed and the date-sheet is expected to be out later this month,” said Controller of Examination, HPU, JS Negi.

The papers, printed in 2020, were sent to the colleges but examinations were cancelled following Covid outbreak. The papers were kept in the colleges and after the announcement of the date-sheet, it was found that some colleges had opened and even distributed these as sample papers to the students to prepare for the examination.

The examinations to be held from April 7 were cancelled on April 3.

