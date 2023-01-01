R D Dhiman sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Information Commissioner

Shimla, January 1
Former Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh R D Dhiman on Sunday took oath of the office of the state Chief Information Commissioner in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan here.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was present on the occasion. Newly appointed Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings of the ceremony.
The 1988-batch IAS officer Dhiman had taken over as Chief Secretary on July 13, 2022, and retired on Saturday.
Hailing from Dhalwari in Una district of the state, Dhiman is a graduate in Civil Engineering and postgraduate in Governance and Development.
He served in several important administrative positions in the state government, including Additional Chief Secretary Revenue, Forest, Language Art and Culture, Principal Secretary Industry, Labour and Employment, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Social Justice and Empowerment, Industries, Education, Agriculture.
Earlier, he also remained Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) and Member (Administration) of HP State Electricity Board, MD HP Power Corporation Limited, Electronics Development Corporation, HP Financial Corporation, State Industrial Development Corporation, Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
