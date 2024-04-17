Rahul Gandhi has neither vision nor mission to lead nation: Union minister Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Una, April 16

Union minister and BJP candidate from Hamirpur parliamentary seat Anurag Thakur today said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi neither has the vision nor the mission to lead the country.

Addressing media persons during his Una visit, he said the party, which imposed Emergency on the people of the country, was now expressing concerns about threat to the democracy.

Anurag Thakur said Narendra Modi was working on his commitment to make India a developed nation and his vision had led to positive results in the domestic and international arenas during the last 10 years. He said schemes like Startup India, Mudra Yojna and Sunidhi PM Vishwakarma yojna had given the country in just 10 years, which the Congress party could not do in six decades.

The Union minister said the BJP would win more than 400 seats in the coming general elections, while the Congress would not cross the 40 mark, adding that all four seats in Himachal Pradesh would go in favour of the BJP.

Reacting to Congress allegations that the BJP had tried to destabilise the state government, he said Congress was not able to take its leaders along. The party came to power in the state on the basis of false promises and now the government had miserably failed on all fronts, adding that the common man was angry with the government.

Replying to a question, Anurag said no election was small. The BJP would contest elections on all seats by making aware the common man regarding the programs and policies of the BJP and the development ushered in during the last 10 years. “Elections give us an opportunity to share our report card with the people,” he said.

The Union minister later attended a meeting with district level ‘vistaraks’, the party cadre responsible for public campaigning at the grass root level.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Congress #Hamirpur #Rahul Gandhi #Una