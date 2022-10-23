Rahul Gandhi not interested in Himachal: Sambit Patra

Tribune News Service

Shimla/ Dharamsala, October 22

Rahul Gandhi has no interest in Himachal, said Sambit Patra, national spokesperson for the BJP, while addressing a press conference at Dharamsala today. The BJP spokesperson said the Congress leader was not serious about the state.

Takes a dig at Cong leader While elections are being held in the state, the former Congress president is carrying out his yatra in the southern states. Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson, BJP

Patra said that while elections were being held in the state, the former Congress president was carrying out his yatra in the southern states. He alleged that Rahul was avoiding coming to Himachal as he would have to address the misdeeds of the previous Congress governments.

The BJP spokesperson added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was concerned about the state. He added that the Prime Minister visited Himachal Pradesh several times and also wore Himachali traditional dress on his recent tour to Kedarnath.

Patra said PM Modi gave a special category status to Himachal, under which the state now gets 90 per cent grants for centrally-sponsored schemes.

He added that the Congress had remained a fiefdom at the centre as well as in the state, indicating towards the control of the Gandhi family over the Congress in Delhi and the family of Virbhadra Singh in the state.

Another national spokesperson of the BJP Gaurav Bhatia also attacked the Congress saying that the state was a tourist spot for Congress leaders to enjoy a holiday while it was ‘Kartavya Bhumi’ and ‘Karam Bhumi’ for the BJP.