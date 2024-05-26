Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Nahan today

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 25

In an effort aimed to galvanise support of people ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address an election rally at Chamba Ground in Nahan on Sunday.

In anticipation of the event, Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and Nahan Congress MLA Ajay Solanki visited the rally site today to ensure that preparations for the visit were on track.

Chauhan said people between 20,000 and 25,000 were expected to attend the rally from 17 assembly constituencies of Sirmaur, Shimla and Solan district. He claimed that there was a significant wave of change sweeping through the state, with the Congress party receiving substantial support in many areas, including the Shimla parliamentary seat. He predicted victory for the Congress in all four Lok Sabha seats of the state.

Chauhan addressed questions regarding disaster relief in the state. He criticised PM Narendra Modi for not providing additional relief funds from the Centre following the last year’s disaster in the state. “Despite the PM calling HP his second home, no additional funds were given by the Centre. The state government independently provided all possible assistance to the affected areas,” Chauhan said. He mentioned that the PM’s presence and financial support during the disaster would have been beneficial. — OC

#Chamba #Congress #Lok Sabha #Nahan #Rahul Gandhi