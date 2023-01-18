Rahul Gandhi’s yatra to reach Indora today

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 17

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi will reach Gatota village in the Indora Assembly constituency of Kangra district on the Mukerian-Pathankot national highway at 7 am tomorrow. From this village, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HPCC president Pratibha Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and other Congress leaders would join the yatra.

The yatra would halt at Kashtriya College on the Nadaun-Kadhgar road in the Indora constituency at 11 am. The party has arranged brunch for the participants of the yatra there. Besides, Rahul Gandhi would interact with Congress leaders and workers. He would also address corner meetings.

The yatra would resume from Nadaun at 3 pm. At 5.30 pm, it would have a halt in Malot village of Indora where Rahul Gandhi would address corner meetings. From there, the yatra would enter Pathankot district of Punjab. It shall have a night halt there.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister today visited the toll plaza near Indora, the venue for the entry of the yatra. He also visited the proposed venue of a public meeting at Malot village in Indora and reviewed preparations.

Congress in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, co-incharge for Himachal Sanjay Dutt, HPCC president Pratibha Singh, former Union minister Anand Sharma, Cabinet ministers Dhani Ram Shandil, Chander Kumar and Rohit Thakur, and CPS Sanjay Awasthi were present on the occasion. Sukhu visited the ancient Lord Shiva temple at Kathgarh and performed puja there.