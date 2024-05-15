Rahul, Priyanka among Congress star campaigners

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 14

The Congress today announced a list of 40 star campaigners, who would be campaigning for the party candidates in the state. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC president Sonia Gandhi would be among the star campaigners in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

The Congress also announced former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, former MP Raj Babbar, Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Rajeev Shukla, Mukul Wasnik, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Rajesh Lilothia, Maj Gen DVS Rana (retd) and Alka Lamba as star campaigners.

From Himachal, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, HPCC president Pratibha Singh, Congress candidates for the Shimla and Kangra parliamentary constituencies Vikramaditya Singh and Anand Sharma, respectively, would also be star campaigners. Besides, Cabinet ministers Jagat Singh Negi, Dhani Ram Shandil, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Thakur, Chander Kumar and Yadvinder Goma would also be star campaigners.

