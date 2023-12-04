Rahul, Priyanka to attend event marking one year of Sukhu govt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 3

The Congress government will hold a function in Dharamsala on December 11 to celebrate the completion of one year in power in the state. Senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will also attend the function. The venue for the celebratory function was decided during the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Shimla today evening.

The function will be attended by thousands of Congress workers and the general public. The Congress would try and use the occasion to boost the morale of the party workers in the wake of the crushing defeat in three states, and encourage them to start preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, the issue of pending Cabinet expansion and appointment of party leaders to various board/corporations was also discussed in the meeting. Earlier in the day, Sukhu had said that party functionaries would be shortly appointed to the boards/corporations.

A couple of days back, Sukhu had appointed Congress general secretary Yashwant Chhajta as the vice-president of Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority.

