Rahul's disqualification hasty: Anand

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 27

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma today said the government must have its say, but the Opposition must be allowed to speak and raise issues in Parliament.

Talking to mediapersons here today, he said, “Whatever the Opposition says in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha is expunged. There is a larger challenge to democracy, which is why the Opposition has stood up and spoken.”

“It is a deeply flawed judgment that goes against the principles of the Constitution. He (Rahul Gandhi) was disqualified from Parliament even before an appeal was filed in a higher court against his conviction,” he said.

“Rahul’s disqualification raises fundamental questions. You have people who have been accused of heinous crimes and convicted and here for a questionable and contested comment, which is more generic, a senior leader, who has been the president of the oldest party, is disqualified,” he said. Sharma also met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence and discussed various issues.