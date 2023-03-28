Rahul's disqualification hasty: Anand

Shimla, March 27
Former Union Minister Anand Sharma today said the government must have its say, but the Opposition must be allowed to speak and raise issues in Parliament.
Talking to mediapersons here today, he said, “Whatever the Opposition says in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha is expunged. There is a larger challenge to democracy, which is why the Opposition has stood up and spoken.”
“It is a deeply flawed judgment that goes against the principles of the Constitution. He (Rahul Gandhi) was disqualified from Parliament even before an appeal was filed in a higher court against his conviction,” he said.
“Rahul’s disqualification raises fundamental questions. You have people who have been accused of heinous crimes and convicted and here for a questionable and contested comment, which is more generic, a senior leader, who has been the president of the oldest party, is disqualified,” he said. Sharma also met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence and discussed various issues.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China aims to replace US as global net security provider, says Army chief
Was speaking at an event in Pune
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Chhattisgarh coal levy case
The ED had said an amount of at least Rs 540 crore was ‘exto...
2 BSF personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
On Monday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force assistant platoon comm...
Wrong to assume that fired H1B staffers have to leave country within 60 days, says US official
Writes a letter to the Foundation for India and Indian Diasp...