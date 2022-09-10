Rail line to Bilaspur soon: Anurag Singh Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 9

Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the special category status to Himachal Pradesh, thus making it eligible for 90 per cent financial assistance for Central projects. Soon, a railway line would reach Bilaspur while the work on the Una to Hamirpur railway line would be started, he added.

Successive govts Ensured progress Himachal has have a 75 years of glorious journey of development and progress which has been possible due to people’s hard work and successive governments. Jai Ram Thakur, CM

Anurag, while participating in the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme at Sujanpur, near here, said, “Himachal Pradesh has lakhs of soldiers serving in defence forces and a large number of ex-servicemen. It is known as ‘Veer Bhoomi’.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the stone of nine development projects of Rs 51.08 crore in the Sujanpur Assembly Constituency. He announced Rs 50 lakh for the upgrade of the Sujanpur bus stand, Rs 50 lakh for the construction of a PWD rest house at Sameerpur and a Sub Judge Court at Sujanpur.

Thakur, while addressing a public meeting at Sujanpur, said, “Himachal Pradesh has had a 75 years of glorious journey of development and progress made possible due to hard work of the people of the state and successive governments.”

He said that the objective of the programme was to instill the sense of love, passion and respect for the nation and Himachal as well. He added that the celebrations would educate the young generation about the development, cultural and political journey of the state.

He said that in 1948, the per capita income of the state was only Rs 240, which had increased to Rs 2,01,873, and the literacy rate had gone up to 83 per cent, compared to 4.8 per cent in 1948.

He said that Hamirpur was the most literate district in the state. He added that there were only 228 km of roads in the state in 1948 and today there were nearly 40,000 km of roads connecting even remotest areas.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned a bulk drug pharma park for Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal said that the state had made unparalleled development in the past 75 years.

#Bilaspur #Hamirpur #jai ram thakur #narendra modi