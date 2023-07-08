Rail motor car derails on Shimla-Kalka track, passengers safe

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 8

A rail motor car derailed between Koti and Gumman stations on Shimla-Kalka route around 4.30 pm on Saturday. All 14 passengers on board were safe.

An accident relief train left from Kalka immediately to take stock of the situation and provide relief.

The engineering staff was on the job to remove the derailed car and put it on the track. The damage was being assessed.

The rail motor car accommodates few passengers only. They would be shifted to taxis for their onward journey if the rail car is not restored on the track, said a railway traffic personnel.