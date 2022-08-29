Railcar derails near Tara Devi

Shimla, August 28
Three trains were cancelled on the heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track after a railcar derailed near Tara Devi between Shimla and Shoghi around 11 am on Sunday. However, all eight passengers on board were reported safe.
The railcar was on its way from Kalka to Shimla when the incident occured. The restoration work was underway and three trains were cancelled, said Station Superintendent, Shimla Railway Station, Joginder Singh, adding that the track was expected to be repaired by late evening. The reason for derailing of the railcar was not known.
