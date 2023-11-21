Railways reschedules halts amid maintenance work

Shimla, November 20

A few trains will not stop at all stations on the Kalka-Shimla railway track. As per the Northern Railway, the decision has been taken due to the long-term maintenance work going on at various points on the World Heritage track.

“The track was damaged at various points due to excessive rainfall this monsoon. While the track has been restored, there’s still long-term maintenance work going on at some points. In order to provide more time for maintenance work during the day time, it has been decided that a few trains will not stop at some stations,” said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Naveen Kumar, Northern Railway, Ambala.

Kumar said that those stations had been skipped where the passenger footfall was not high. “Besides, it’s a temporary measure and we will review the decision if people are inconvenienced,” he added.

There are 18 stations on the Kalka-Shimla track.

